We may earn a commission from links on this page.
NBA

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault receives multi-year extension

By
Field Level Media
Apr 6, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault looks on against the Utah Jazz in the second quarter at Vivint Arena.
Image: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault signed a multi-year contract extension on Wednesday

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team.

Daigneault, 37, finished second in the 2023 NBA Coach of the Year voting to Mike Brown of the Sacramento Kings.

Daigneault guided the Thunder to a 40-42 record last season and a play-in victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Oklahoma City notched 16 more wins than its total in the 2021-22 campaign

Daigneault owns an 86-150 record with the Thunder since being named the team's head coach on Nov. 11, 2020

--Field Level Media