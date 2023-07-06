Thunder make deals for Davis Bertans, Victor Oladipo

The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired forward Davis Bertans and guard Victor Oladipo in separate deals Thursday

Bertans arrives from the Dallas Mavericks along with 2023 No. 10 overall draft pick Cason Wallace in exchange for No. 12 pick overall Dereck Lively II

A two-time All-Star, Oladipo arrives from the Miami Heat along with second-round draft picks in 2029 and 2030 in exchange for cash considerations.

Bertans, 30, has career averages of 7.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 432 games (40 starts) for the San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards and Mavs. He's a career 39.8 percent shooter from the 3-point line.

Oladipo, 31, previously played for the Thunder in 2016-17. He has career averages of 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 504 games (397 starts) with the Orlando Magic, Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and Heat

Wallace, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, averaged 11.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 32 games in his lone season at Kentucky in 2022-23.

Lively, a 7-1 center, averaged 5.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 34 games in his only season at Duke.

--Field Level Media