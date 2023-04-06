Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!
NBA

Thunder move closer to play-in with road win vs. Jazz

By
Field Level Media
Apr 6, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) moves past Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena.
Image: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 points to help the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder snap a three-game losing streak in a 114-98 victory over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Thursday night

The result eliminated the short-handed Jazz (36-44) from postseason contention and pushed OKC (39-42) one step closer to clinching a spot in the play-in tournament heading into the final weekend of the regular season

Josh Giddy contributed 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Thunder. Eight OKC players scored at least nine points in the road win

The Thunder will clinch a spot in the play-in with a win against Memphis on Sunday afternoon

Kris Dunn finished with 22 points, eight assists and seven boards, while Kelly Olynyk totaled 16 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists to pace the Jazz

Utah, playing without four starters, nearly overcame an early 16-point deficit but couldn't overtake the Thunder in the third quarter after coming within one point on five different occasions

OKC stormed out to its largest lead of 18 early in the fourth quarter by opening on a 10-0 run, capped by a Dario Saric 3 with 10:31 remaining. Saric had 14 points and 10 rebounds with two blocked shots.

Utah responded with seven straight by Johnny Juzang to make it an 11-point game, but that was the Jazz's last push

Isaiah Joe gave the Thunder a 45-29 lead by capping a 10-0 run with two free throws and a 3-pointer in the second quarter

Utah held OKC to one basket in the final 3:58 of the first half while using a 14-2 scoring burst to narrow the gap to three, 55-52, by the break.

After fending off the Jazz's comeback attempts, the Thunder stretched their lead to 84-76 going into the final period

Oklahoma City won despite only shooting 40.2 percent from the field. The big difference came beyond the arc, where the Thunder hit 15 of 45 3s compared to a rough 5-for-31 3-point-shooting night for Utah

--Field Level Media