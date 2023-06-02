Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski sustained a small fracture in his upper right arm during an offseason workout and will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks, the team announced
Pokusevski, 21, averaged 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while being limited to just 34 games (25 starts) last season. He sustained a tibial fracture in left leg in December that sidelined him for two months.
Pokusevski has contributed 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 140 career games (65 starts) with the Thunder
The Thunder drafted the Serbian with the 17th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft
