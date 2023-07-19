Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
PGA

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend drops $30M lawsuit

By
Field Level Media
Sep 14, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; PGA golfer Tiger Woods (red shirt) and girlfriend Erica Herman look on prior to the game between the UCF Knights and the Stanford Cardinals at Spectrum Stadium.
Image: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

A former girlfriend of Tiger Woods has dropped her $30 million lawsuit against his estate, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

Erica Herman filed a dismissal of the lawsuit on June 29, pending the result of her appeal of a judge's decision that she must abide by a 2017 non-disclosure agreement she signed with Woods.

Herman originally filed the suit against the 15-time major winner's estate in October 2022, alleging Woods violated the landlord tenant act by tricking her into vacating his mansion in Jupiter Island in Florida.

A hearing in the case had been scheduled for August, but it has since been canceled due to her dismissal.

"The Plaintiff, ERICA HERMAN, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby dismisses without prejudice her Complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v. Woods and determination of whether her claims are subject to arbitration," read a court document filed on June 29, per the Post.

Herman, who was working at Woods' restaurant when they began dating in 2017, had argued that his pursuit of a sexual relationship while he was her boss constituted sexual harassment -- a circumstance she argued should release her from her NDA commitments.

In May, a Florida judge rejected Herman's attempt to dismiss the NDA and ordered the former couple to settle the lawsuit through arbitration. The judge said her claims of sexual harassment were not supported by documents requested by the circuit court.

Herman has appealed that decision and the case is still pending, according to the Post.

--Field Level Media