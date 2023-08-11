Tigers activate RHP Will Vest (knee) from injured list

The Detroit Tigers activated right-hander Will Vest from the 15-day injured list on Friday following his recovery from a right knee strain

The reliever has not pitched for Detroit since June 26, and he had posted a 2.53 ERA for that month. This season, Vest is 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA, 32 strikeouts and nine walks over 29 2/3 innings in 27 games (three starts)

Advertisement

For his career, Vest, 28, has spent three seasons with the Seattle Mariners (2021) and Tigers (2022-23) and has a 6-3 record with one save, 122 strikeouts and 49 walks in 127 2/3 innings over 118 games (five starts)

In a corresponding move Friday, Detroit designated left-hander Chasen Shreve for assignment. Shreve, 33, is 1-2 with a 4.79 ERA in 41 1/3 innings over 47 relief appearances. He is 22-14 with a 3.98 ERA in a 10-season career with six teams

Advertisement Advertisement

--Field Level Medi