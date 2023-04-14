Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Tigers beat Giants in 11th on Nick Maton's bomb

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Detroit Tigers center fielder Matt Vierling (8) singles against San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Sean Manaea (52) during third-inning action Friday, April 14, 2023, at Comerica Park in Detroit. Tigers 041423 Kd782
Detroit Tigers center fielder Matt Vierling (8) singles against San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Sean Manaea (52) during third-inning action Friday, April 14, 2023, at Comerica Park in Detroit. Tigers 041423 Kd782
Image: Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nick Maton blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the 11th as the host Detroit Tigers defeated the San Francisco Giants 7-5 on Friday

Watch
Where is the money the NFL promised to Black-owned businesses? | The SEO Show
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
True All Stars of Terrible | Worst of the Week
Wednesday 5:47PM
Rob Riggle, Amin Joseph, Joshua Malina and more share NBA Finals predictions
Tuesday 4:44PM

Javy Baez, who was benched on Thursday after a baserunning gaffe, reached base four times and drove in two runs for Detroit. Starting pitcher Joey Wentz gave up one run in 5 2/3 innings and struck out seven but the bullpen squandered a three-run lead.

Advertisement

J.D. Davis hit a three-run homer for San Francisco. Thairo Estrada also homered among three hits and scored two runs.

Brandon Crawford led off the 11th against Jose Cisnero (1-0) with a single, moving automatic runner David Villar to third. Lamont Wade Jr. followed with an RBI single to left. The Giants were unable to push another run across

Top Image
Tout Image
Up to 41% off
Samsung 990 Pro SSD Up to 41% Off

Samsung 990 Pro SSD Up to 41% Off

Expand your PS5 storage
This is the version with the built-in heatsink which requires nothing else to install into your PS5.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the bottom of the inning, Zach McKinstry reached on a fielder's choice as automatic runner Ryan Kreidler beat the throw to third. McKinstry stole second as Jake Rogers struck out. Matt Vierling also struck out, but Maton blasted a 3-0 pitch from Camilo Doval (0-2) over the right field wall.

Giants starter Sean Manaea was removed after 3 1/3 innings. He gave up two runs and four hits and struck out four in throwing 82 pitches

Advertisement

San Francisco took a 1-0 lead in the first. Estrada, the leadoff hitter, smashed a Wentz offering over the center field fence to culminate an eight-pitch at-bat.

The Tigers tied it in the bottom of the second. Baez led off with an infield single and Eric Haase followed with a double. Spencer Torkelson knocked in Baez with a sacrifice fly

Advertisement

Detroit took the lead in the third. Vierling singled with one out and stole second. After Tyler Levin struck out, Riley Greene ripped a triple to bring in Vierling.

Vierling had a one-out double in the fifth off Jakob Junis, and Greene drew a two-out walk. Baez then drilled a double to left to drive in both runners and make it 4-1.

Advertisement

The Giants rallied in the eighth. Garrett Hill issued a leadoff walk to Estrada and allowed a one-out single to Mike Yastrzemski. Mason Englert entered in relief of Hill and gave up Davis' homer to right to tie the score

--Field Level Media