The Detroit Tigers claimed second baseman Nick Solak off waivers from the Atlanta Braves on Friday

The Tigers also reinstated outfielder Kerry Carpenter from the 10-day injured list

Detroit optioned Solak to Triple-A Toledo after clearing room on the 40-man roster by transferring right-hander Spencer Turnbull to the 60-day IL.

Infielder Tyler Nevin was optioned to Toledo to make room for Carpenter on the 26-man active roster.

Solak, 28, was designated for assignment Tuesday after appearing in just one game for Atlanta. He is a career .252 hitter with 21 homers and 93 RBIs in 254 games with the Texas Rangers (2019-22) and Braves.

Carpenter, 25, landed on the IL with a right shoulder strain on April 29 after crashing into a wall while making a catch. He batted .217 with four homers and eight RBIs in 20 games before the injury.

Nevin, 26, batted .128 with one homer, four RBIs and 10 strikeouts in 16 games with the Tigers

Turnbull, 30, is 1-4 with a 7.26 ERA in seven starts. He was placed on the 15-day IL last month with neck discomfort.

--Field Level Media