Tigers come back to beat Cardinals in 10 innings

Field Level Media
May 6, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Detroit Tigers left fielder Akil Baddoo (60) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium.
Image: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Akil Baddoo hit the winning RBI double in the 10th inning to lift the visiting Detroit Tigers over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Saturday

Spencer Torkelson had two RBI singles for the Tigers, who won their fifth straight game

Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull allowed five runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one

Reliever Jose Cisnero (2-0), the fifth Tigers pitcher, worked the final 1 2/3 innings to earn the victory

Dylan Carlson hit a three-run homer and Nolan Arenado hit a two-run blast for the Cardinals, who lost their eighth straight game

Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright made his first start of the season after missing five weeks with a groin muscle strain. He allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings

Wainwright struck out five and walked none.

Reliever Giovanny Gallegos (1-2), the fifth Cardinals pitcher, took the loss

The Cardinals took a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Paul DeJong drew a leadoff walk and Brendan Donovan followed with a single. That set the stage for Carlson's three-run homer

Wainwright cruised through his first four innings before allowing three runs in the fifth inning.

Baddoo hit a leadoff single, stole second base and scored on Eric Haase's single. Zack Short doubled, Zach McKinstry hit a sacrifice fly and Riley Greene hit an RBI single to tie the game 3-3.

The Cardinals led 5-3 in the bottom of the inning when Lars Nootbaar reached on an infield single and Arenado hit his two-run homer

The Tigers cut their deficit to 5-4 in the sixth inning when Nick Maton hit a double and scored on Torkelson's single

Detroit tied the game 5-5 in the seventh inning when Greene hit a single, Javier Baez walked and Torkelson hit another RBI single.

Baddoo drove in designated runner Jonathan Shoop from second in the top of the 10th, and Cisnero retired the Cardinals on a fielder's choice, a popout and a groundout

--Field Level Media