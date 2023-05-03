Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Tigers drub Mets 8-1 to complete sweep of twin bill

Field Level Media
Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (28) forces out New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) during second-inning action in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Tigersmets2 050323 Kd755
Image: Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michael Lorenzen pitched seven solid innings, Matt Vierling hit a two-run homer and the host Detroit Tigers completed a doubleheader sweep by pounding the New York Mets 8-1 on Wednesday

Lorenzen (1-1), who signed with Detroit as a free agent in the offseason, earned his first win this season by holding the Mets to one run and four hits. He entered the game with a 7.07 ERA

Eric Haase, who had five RBIs as the Tigers took the first game 6-5, hit a solo homer in the nightcap and scored two runs. Andy Ibanez had three hits and drove in two runs, while Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson each added two hits, a run and an RBI

Mets starter Max Scherzer (2-2) was battered for six runs, including two homers, and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. Scherzer was making his first start since serving a 10-game suspension for having a foreign substance on his pitching hand in his last start

Dan Vogelbach drove in the lone Mets run with a double. New York has lost eight of its last 10 games

The doubleheader was scheduled after Tuesday's game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Detroit took a 2-0 lead in the first.

Zach McKinstry walked, moved to second on Greene's infield hit and advanced to third on a long fly ball. Nick Maton's sacrifice fly brought McKinstry home. Torkelson then smashed a double to left-center to knock in Greene.

Haase made it 3-0 the next inning when he hit a hanging slider over the left field wall.

The Mets got on the board in the fourth when Pete Alonso walked and Vogelbach doubled to right

Detroit made it 6-1 in the bottom of the inning.

Akil Baddoo led off with a single and Vierling followed with his two-run blast over the left-center wall. Ibanez and McKinsty had one-out singles to end Scherzer's night. Greene greeted Zach Muckenhirn with an RBI single.

The Tigers increased their lead to 8-1 in the eighth when Torkelson singled, Haase doubled and Ibanez slapped a two-out, two-run single

--Field Level Media