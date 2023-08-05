Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Tigers finally solve Aaron Civale, defeat Rays

By
Field Level Media
Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera shakes hands with teammate Riley Greene after scoring the Tigers first run during game action on Fiesta Tigres between the Detroit Tigers and the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, August 5, 2023.
Image: Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jake Rogers drove in three runs and the host Detroit Tigers spoiled Aaron Civale's Tampa Bay Rays debut with a 4-2 victory on Saturday afternoon

Akil Baddoo hit a solo home run and scored two runs for Detroit. Left-hander Tarik Skubal (2-1) collected the victory while giving up one unearned run in 5 1/3 innings. Beau Brieske got the last out to record his first career save

Civale (5-3), acquired from the Cleveland Guardians at the trade deadline, allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings on nine hits with no walks and four strikeouts. He had a 7-0 record in 10 previous starts against the Tigers

Tampa Bay took advantage of two fielding errors by center fielder Riley Greene to gain a 1-0 in the second inning. Harold Ramirez led off with a single and moved to second when Greene bobbled the ball. One out later, Manuel Margot singled and once again Greene had trouble fielding the ball, which allowed Ramirez to score

Detroit answered in the bottom of the frame. Miguel Cabrera and Andy Ibanez rapped back-to-back singles. After Civale struck out the next two batters, Rogers singled to knock in Cabrera

Ibanez led off the bottom of the fourth with a single, Baddoo followed with a double and, one out later, Rogers brought them both home with a double to left for a 3-1 lead

Tampa Bay loaded the bases in the sixth on a single, walk and hit by pitch. Reliever Jose Cisnero escaped the jam by striking out Margot

Baddoo made it 4-1 in the bottom of the inning when he pulled a Robert Stephenson offering off the right field foul pole for his sixth home run this season

The Rays scored a run in the seventh. They loaded the bases with one out on a walk, a fielder's choice grounder and a single. Isaac Paredes' fielder's choice grounder scored Jose Siri, but reliever Jason Foley left the other runners stranded when Randy Arozarena flied out

Alex Lange walked Christian Bethancourt and Josh Lowe to start the ninth. Yandy Diaz grounded into a double play

When Lange walked Wander Franco, he was replaced by Brieske, who struck out Paredes with a high fastball to end the contest

--Field Level Media