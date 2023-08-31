Tigers look to build momentum, open series vs. White Sox

The Detroit Tigers rallied past the New York Yankees for a 4-3 victory in 10 innings on Thursday, ending their five-game losing streak as they prepare to begin a six-game road trip.

But the Tigers did squander a 3-0 lead in the top of the ninth.

"You always want to win, and getting this last one, going on the road, I think it's going to be good," catcher Carson Kelly said. "You're going to see that momentum go."

On Friday, Detroit (60-74) will try to earn consecutive victories for the first time in nearly two weeks when it visits the Chicago White Sox, who have won three of five.

"Right now, we're trying to get wins and that's all we're focused on is keeping our team in the ballgame and just grinding them out," said Tigers right-hander Matt Manning, who pitched six shutout innings Thursday.

Kerry Carpenter, one of three Tigers with two hits in the game, scored the winning run on a Gleyber Torres throwing error.

Chicago on Thursday enjoyed an off day for the first time since Aug. 17. The White Sox (53-81) went 5-8 during a stretch of 13 games in as many days but were pleased by the finale.

Luis Robert Jr., Andrew Vaughn and Oscar Colas homered for visiting Chicago on Wednesday afternoon as the team avoided a three-game sweep with a 10-5 win against the American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles.

Eloy Jimenez paced a 15-hit attack with a 4-for-5 day. Vaughn had two hits and three RBIs, while Yasmani Grandal and Robert also had two hits.

"I have been telling you guys this since the start of the season (that) we are a good offensive team," Robert said through an interpreter. "Unfortunately, we haven't been able to do that on a consistent basis, but I think what we showed (Wednesday) is what we can really do."

Robert smacked his 35th home run of the season. He's the first White Sox center fielder to achieve the milestone and the 24th time in franchise history a player has reached that mark.

Chicago will turn to right-hander Touki Toussaint (2-6, 4.85 ERA), who closed an otherwise rough August with one of his best starts of the season.

Toussaint scattered two hits, hit one batter, had three walks and four strikeouts in five shutout innings on Saturday to defeat the Oakland Athletics for his first win since July 28. In one previous appearance against the Tigers in June 2019, Toussaint, then with the Atlanta Braves, retired the only batter he faced.

Lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (9-7, 3.21) is set to get the call for Detroit. He is coming off a home loss to Houston on Saturday, when he allowed four runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings with a season-high four walks and one strikeout.

Rodriguez took a no-decision in a May 28 home start against the White Sox after giving up one run, five hits, two walks and striking out six in six innings. In nine career starts versus Chicago covering 52 1/3 innings, he is 3-0 with a 3.61 ERA.

Chicago leads the season series 4-3 behind three straight victories. The clubs haven't met since June 4.

—Field Level Media