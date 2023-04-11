Tigers pitcher Matt Manning breaks bone in foot

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during Tuesday's 9-3 loss in Toronto and left the stadium in a walking boot

The 25-year-old right-hander took a comebacker by Toronto's Alejandro Kirk off his foot with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but after seeing the ball carrom to first baseman Spencer Torkelson, was able to cover the bag and record the final out of the inning.

Advertisement

"I didn't think it was that bad," Manning said of the injury when speaking to reporters after the game. "It was the last ball that he hit off my foot and I covered first, and thought it was like normal, just bruised it a little bit."

Manning received an X-ray at the stadium where the break was revealed.

There was no immediate word on how long Manning will be out.

Manning gave up four runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- while striking out three and walking one in suffering his first loss of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.63 ERA in two games this season. A first-round pick in 2016, Manning is 7-11 with a 4.78 ERA in 32 career games, all starts.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media