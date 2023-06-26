Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Tigers pitchers Matthew Boyd, Will Vest exit with injuries

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd (48) throws against Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd (48) throws against Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Image: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd exited with an injury in the first inning of his start against the Texas Rangers on Monday night -- and his replacement, right-hander Will Vest, departed with an apparent injury during the second

Watch
5 Sports Books for your Summer Reading List
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The Legacy of Jim Thorpe | Joe Pantoliano's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Thursday 2:28PM
How DC became the bleakest town for sports franchises | Keep it a Buck(et)
Thursday 1:32PM

No official update was immediately given on either player's injury.

Boyd uncorked a pitch that went to the backstop during an at-bat against Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia. He then met with manager A.J. Hinch and a trainer before leaving the game.

Advertisement

Boyd gave up a home run to Marcus Semien to start the game, then recorded two outs before facing Garcia. Boyd, who threw 15 pitches on the night, is 5-5 with a 5.45 ERA this season.

Vest recorded the final out of the first inning and the first two outs of the second inning before sustaining an injury himself. The Tigers turned to right-hander Mason Englert to replace Vest

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Media