Tigers pitchers Matthew Boyd, Will Vest exit with injuries

Detroit Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd exited with an injury in the first inning of his start against the Texas Rangers on Monday night -- and his replacement, right-hander Will Vest, departed with an apparent injury during the second

No official update was immediately given on either player's injury.

Boyd uncorked a pitch that went to the backstop during an at-bat against Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia. He then met with manager A.J. Hinch and a trainer before leaving the game.

Boyd gave up a home run to Marcus Semien to start the game, then recorded two outs before facing Garcia. Boyd, who threw 15 pitches on the night, is 5-5 with a 5.45 ERA this season.

Vest recorded the final out of the first inning and the first two outs of the second inning before sustaining an injury himself. The Tigers turned to right-hander Mason Englert to replace Vest

--Field Level Media