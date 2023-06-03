The Detroit Tigers placed right-hander Alex Faedo on the 15-day injured list on Saturday

He has discomfort in his right middle finger and the designation is retroactive to Wednesday.

Faedo, 27, is 1-3 with a 5.54 ERA in five starts in 2023. He has struck out 26 and walked only two in 26 innings.

He had been scheduled to start Monday at Philadelphia. The Tigers did not announce a roster replacement

--Field Level Media