The Detroit Tigers activated outfielder Matt Vierling from the 10-day injured list on Monday

He was slated to start in center field and bat sixth as the Tigers look to snap a nine-game losing streak in Monday's series opener against the visiting Atlanta Braves

Vierling, 26, landed on the IL on May 29 with soreness in his lower back. He is hitting .241 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 46 games.

Detroit cleared room on the 26-man roster by optioning infielder/outfielder Nick Solak to Triple-A Toledo.

Solak, 28, made his Tigers debut in Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, appearing as a pinch runner in the bottom of the ninth inning

