Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Tigers RHP Alex Faedo to rejoin rotation on Friday

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
May 30, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Alex Faedo (49) pitches during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park.
May 30, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Alex Faedo (49) pitches during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park.
Image: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers right-hander Alex Faedo will come off the injured list to start Friday against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays, manager A.J. Hinch said Thursday

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023

Faedo, 27, has not pitched since May 30 due to discomfort in his right middle finger.

Advertisement

He is 1-3 with a 5.54 ERA in five starts this season, striking out 26 batters and walking only two in 26 innings.

A first-round pick by Detroit in 2017, Faedo made his major league debut in 2022 and went 1-5 with a 5.53 ERA in 12 starts.

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Media