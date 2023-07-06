Tigers RHP Alex Faedo to rejoin rotation on Friday

Detroit Tigers right-hander Alex Faedo will come off the injured list to start Friday against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays, manager A.J. Hinch said Thursday
Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Share
Faedo, 27, has not pitched since May 30 due to discomfort in his right middle finger.
Advertisement
He is 1-3 with a 5.54 ERA in five starts this season, striking out 26 batters and walking only two in 26 innings.
A first-round pick by Detroit in 2017, Faedo made his major league debut in 2022 and went 1-5 with a 5.53 ERA in 12 starts.
Advertisement
Advertisement
--Field Level Media