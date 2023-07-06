Tigers RHP Alex Faedo to rejoin rotation on Friday

Detroit Tigers right-hander Alex Faedo will come off the injured list to start Friday against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays, manager A.J. Hinch said Thursday

Faedo, 27, has not pitched since May 30 due to discomfort in his right middle finger.

He is 1-3 with a 5.54 ERA in five starts this season, striking out 26 batters and walking only two in 26 innings.

A first-round pick by Detroit in 2017, Faedo made his major league debut in 2022 and went 1-5 with a 5.53 ERA in 12 starts.

--Field Level Media