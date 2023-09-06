MLB

Tigers RHP Matt Manning (foot) exits game vs. Yankees

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sep 6, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning (25) reacts after getting hit by a line drive in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Sep 6, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning (25) reacts after getting hit by a line drive in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Image: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning exited Wednesday night's game against the host New York Yankees after the first inning because of a right foot injury.

Watch
Which Team USA player will have the most success this NBA season? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How long will injury sideline Rams' Cooper Kupp? | Agree to Disagree
46 minutes ago
Which NFL holdout will hurt their team the most? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

With runners at second and third, Giancarlo Stanton hit a 119.5-mph comebacker to the mound that caromed off Manning's right foot. Manning was still able to finish the play by making an underhand toss to first baseman Spencer Torkelson.

Advertisement

After the third out was made, Manning held both knees and was checked out by trainer Ryne Eubanks and manager A.J. Hinch.

Manning was replaced by Beau Brieske, who allowed a tiebreaking homer to Jasson Dominguez in the third.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Manning is 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 15 starts this season. Earlier this year he missed over two months with a fractured right foot sustained when he fielded a comebacker by Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk on April 11.

—Field Level Media