Tigers RHP Matt Manning to return, start Tuesday

The Detroit Tigers will see the return of right-handed starter Matt Manning on Tuesday after he missed over two months with an injured foot, the club told reporters on Monday

In addition, the Tigers optioned infielder Nick Maton to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, calling up infielder/outfielder Tyler Nevin to take the open spot

Manning, 25, has not pitched since on April 11 at the Toronto Blue Jays, when he suffered a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot when struck by a ball off the bat of Alejandro Kirk in the sixth inning of his second start of the season.

In two starts this season, Manning is 1-1 with a 4.63 ERA, allowing six runs in 11 2/3 innings. The third-year veteran, originally a first-round pick (No. 9 overall) by Detroit in 2016, was coming off a solid performance in 2022 with a 3.43 ERA in 12 starts.

Maton, 26, has struggled mightily in his first season with the Tigers after a January trade from the Philadelphia Phillies. Maton has hit just .163 with six home runs and 23 RBIs in 72 games this season

This will be the fourth stint in the majors this season for the 26-year-old Nevin. He has produced just five hits in 39 at-bats with one homer and four RBIs in 16 games for the Tigers, while hitting .304 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 18 RBIs in 44 games with Toledo in 2023

--Field Level Media