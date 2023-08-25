Tigers shock Astros on Parker Meadows' walk-off HR

Rookie Parker Meadows blasted a three-run home run — the first of his career — with two outs in the ninth to give the host Detroit Tigers a stunning 4-1 win over the Houston Astros on Friday.

Meadows' long ball off Astros closer Ryan Pressly (3-4) wasted seven no-hit innings by Houston starter Framber Valdez. Javier Baez tied the game with a run-scoring single before Meadows, who was called up from Triple-A Toledo earlier in the week, deposited a slider over the right field wall.

Meadows, who also walked twice, was playing in just his fourth major league game.

Valdez, who walked five and struck out six, was removed after throwing 114 pitches. He tossed a complete-game no-hitter four starts ago on Aug. 1 against Cleveland.

Detroit starter Matt Manning allowed only one unearned run and one hit in 6 1/3 innings. Manning, who didn't walk a batter, departed with an apparent back injury. Alex Lange (6-3) picked up the win in relief.

Houston, which has lost six of its last eight, was held to one hit.

Valdez was bailed out by a fine defensive play in the second. Jake Rogers was hit by a pitch and Riley Greene walked. Miguel Cabrera hit a deep shot to right and Kyle Tucker stuck his glove over the wall and robbed him of a three-run homer.

The Astros scored an unearned run in the third. Jose Abreu reached on third baseman Zack Short's throwing error. Jeremy Pena then was awarded first base on catcher's interference. After a sacrifice, Jose Altuve knocked in Abreu with an infield single.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch was ejected for arguing with home plate umpire Laz Diaz after Valdez struck out Baez looking with a runner on first in the seventh. Valdez then struck out Meadows to end the inning.

Pinch hitter Kerry Carpenter broke up Houston's no-hitter with a one-out single against reliever Bryan Abreu in the eighth. Spencer Torkelson then bounced into a double play.

Pressly struck out the first two batters he faced. Cabrera singled up the middle to begin the rally and pinch hitter Zach McKinstry followed with another single. Baez then singled up the middle to bring home pinch runner Carson Kelly.

—Field Level Media