Tigers SS Javier Baez (knee) sat out vs. Red Sox

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez was scratched from the starting lineup of Saturday's 6-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox due to right knee soreness

Baez was slated to bat seventh. Zach McKinstry, who was slated to play third baseman in the initial lineup, filled in as starting shortstop. Zack Short came in to play shortstop as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the ninth

Baez has struggled all season, batting .221 with seven homers and 50 RBIs in 109 games. He is in the second season of a six-year, $140 million deal

This month, Baez is batting .160 (4-for-25) with 11 strikeouts in eight games

According to multiple reports, Baez will be placed on the bereavement list Sunday and travel to Puerto Rico for his grandfather's funeral

