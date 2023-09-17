Tigers top Angels in extras after blowing lead in 9th

Miguel Cabrera drove in two runs — including the go-ahead run with a 10th-inning single — Zack Short blasted a three-run homer, and the visiting Detroit Tigers defeated the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Cabrera knocked in automatic runner Kerry Carpenter against Jose Soriano (1-3) after Detroit squandered a three-run lead in the ninth inning.

Detroit's Sawyer Gipson-Long struck out 11 in his second major league start. He gave up one run and two hits while walking three in five innings. His strikeout total was a season high by a Tigers pitcher.

Closer Alex Lange (7-4) blew a save opportunity by surrendering two homers in the ninth. Will Vest pitched the 10th for his first save of the season.

Tyler Nevin had two hits and a run scored and Cabrera added an RBI single to go with his game-winning hit for Detroit (69-79).

Nolan Schanuel hit his first career homer for the Angels (68-81), who have lost four straight. Jared Walsh supplied a two-run homer.

Angels starter Tyler Anderson gave up four runs and four hits in five innings. He walked five and struck out seven.

Nevin led off the second inning with a double and Javier Baez walked. One out later, Short drilled his seventh long ball of the season off an Anderson fastball.

Schanuel reached the right field stands to lead off the third.

Gipson-Long then recorded three strikeouts in the inning after notching two in each of the first two innings. He struck out the side in the fourth to reach double digits.

Detroit scored a run in the fifth. Carpenter reached on a two-out walk and came all the way around on Cabrera's bloop single to center.

Gipson-Long retired the side in order during the bottom of the inning, striking out Zach Neto to cap it off.

Beau Brieske picked up where the starter left off, striking out two batters in the sixth and another in the seventh.

Los Angeles tied it with the long ball. Logan O'Hoppe singled with one out in the ninth and Walsh followed with his homer over the wall in right-center. Brett Phillips clubbed a solo shot with two down to tie it.

—Field Level Media