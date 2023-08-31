Tigers use throwing error to top Yankees in 10

Kerry Carpenter scored on a throwing error by second baseman Gleyber Torres in the bottom of the 10th inning and the host Detroit Tigers salvaged the finale of a four-game series with a 4-3 win on Thursday afternoon.

The Yankees botched a potential inning-ending double play on a ball hit by Zack Short after Parker Meadows was intentionally walked with one out. Carpenter was the automatic runner to start the inning.

Short hit a solo homer earlier in the game to break a scoreless tie and the Tigers later added two more runs but the Yankees tied the game with two out in the ninth on Anthony Volpe's three-run homer.

Beau Brieske (1-2) retired all three batters he faced in the top of the 10th to get the win. Jonathan Loaisiga (0-1) was the hard-luck loser.

Detroit starter Matt Manning limited the Yankees to two hits in six innings. He struck out four while throwing 81 pitches. Manning has only given up one earned run in his past four starts, spanning 23 2/3 innings.

Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt gave up three runs and six hits while striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings.

Volpe had a one-out double in the fourth but, with Giancarlo Stanton at bat, Manning picked him off.

Carpenter singled and stole second in the fourth but couldn't get any closer to home as Schmidt struck out Miguel Cabrera and Meadows.

Short broke the deadlock when drilled a Schmidt sinker over the left field wall while leading off the fifth. Short's homer was his sixth this season.

Carson Kelly then walked and moved up on a groundout. Riley Greene smacked a single to right, allowing Kelly to score. Andy Ibanez followed with an infield single. After Schmidt retired the next batter, Carpenter singled to center to score Greene for a 3-0 Tigers lead.

Meadows had a one-out, ground rule double in the eighth inning. He stole third and reliever Albert Abreu walked Short and Kelly to load the bases. Abreu recovered to strike out Zach McKinstry and Greene.

Oswaldo Cabrera reached on an infield single to start the ninth and DJ LaMahieu blooped a one-out single. Torres, who homered in each of the previous three games, bounced into a fielder's choice. Volpe then lofted his 20th homer off Alex Lange over the right field wall to tie the game.

—Field Level Media