Soccer

Timbers loan F Nathan Fogaca to USL club for rest of season

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 4, 2023; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Portland Timbers forward Nathan Fogaca (99) heads the ball against Colorado Rapids defender Danny Wilson (4) during the first half at Dick&#39;s Sporting Goods Park.
Jul 4, 2023; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Portland Timbers forward Nathan Fogaca (99) heads the ball against Colorado Rapids defender Danny Wilson (4) during the first half at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
Image: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Timbers loaned forward Nathan Fogaca to USL squad San Antonio FC on Thursday for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Watch
Which Team USA player will have the most success this NBA season? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How long will injury sideline Rams' Cooper Kupp? | Agree to Disagree
6 hours ago
Which NFL holdout will hurt their team the most? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

This season, Fogaca has appeared in 18 matches (six starts) across all competitions for the Timbers, recording one goal and three assists — including one goal and two assists in 16 MLS matches (five starts).

Advertisement

The 24-year-old debuted for the club in 2022, registering two goals in 12 appearances (five starts) across all competitions.

The Brazilian striker initially signed with the Timbers 2, or T2, the organization's reserve squad in MLS Next Pro, on April 22, 2022, via transfer from Brazilian club Coritiba.

Advertisement
Advertisement

—Field Level Media