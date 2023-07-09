Timberwolves add F Troy Brown Jr.

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed forward Troy Brown Jr. on Sunday to add depth to the frontcourt

The team did not disclose terms, but Spotrac reported it is a two-year, $8 million deal that includes a club option for 2024-25.

Brown, 23, averaged 7.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in a career-high 76 games (45 starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022-23.

In five seasons with the Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls and Lakers, he has averages of 6.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 297 games (84 starts).

The Wizards selected the 6-foot-6 Brown out of Oregon with the 15th overall pick in the 2018 draft.

