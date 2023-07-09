Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Timberwolves add F Troy Brown Jr.

By
Field Level Media
May 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (7) warms up before game one against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena.
Image: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed forward Troy Brown Jr. on Sunday to add depth to the frontcourt

The team did not disclose terms, but Spotrac reported it is a two-year, $8 million deal that includes a club option for 2024-25.

Brown, 23, averaged 7.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in a career-high 76 games (45 starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022-23.

In five seasons with the Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls and Lakers, he has averages of 6.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 297 games (84 starts).

The Wizards selected the 6-foot-6 Brown out of Oregon with the 15th overall pick in the 2018 draft.

--Field Level Media