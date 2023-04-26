Timberwolves G Anthony Edwards cited for assault

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was cited for third-degree assault after having an outburst in the seating area following Tuesday night's 112-109 loss to the host Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of a first-round Western Conference playoff series

After he missed a potential game-tying 3-point attempt at the final buzzer, Edwards was seen running to the locker room, picking up a folding chair and swinging it before dropping it to the ground. He then made his way down the tunnel.

Advertisement

But according to the Denver Police Department, two female employees who worked at the arena are claiming that they were hit by the chair when Edwards swung it. Both women are also saying they were injured during the incident.

The Timberwolves said Wednesday that they are still investigating the matter

"We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information," the team said in a statement. "We have no further comment at this moment."

39% Off LG OLED 65" 4K Smart TV Size matters

Bigger is better, and this TV isn't just big: It's compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync for gaming, has voice assistants built in, and includes Netflix and Disney+. Buy for $1400 at Amazon Advertisement

Edwards, 21, is slated to attend a court hearing in June, and, if convicted, could face up to 18 months in jail and/or $1,000 in fines.

The loss on Tuesday ended the Wolves' season. In 79 regular-season games (all starts), Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 45.9 percent from the field.

Advertisement

Edwards played in all five games of the Denver series and finished with averages of 31.6 points, 5.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. He also supplied 19 points and 10 rebounds in Minnesota's 120-95 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the play-in tournament following a loss to the Lakers.

--Field Level Media