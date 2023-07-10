Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Timberwolves re-sign G Nickeil Alexander-Walker

By
Field Level Media
Apr 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) reacts after a foul call against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter of game four of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Image: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves re-signed guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker on Monday. Terms were not disclosed

He averaged 6.2 points, 1.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 59 games (three starts) with the Timberwolves and Utah Jazz in 2022-23

Alexander-Walker, 24, owns career averages of 8.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 217 games (38 starts) with the New Orleans Pelicans, Jazz and Timberwolves

The Brooklyn Nets drafted him 17th overall in 2019. Alexander-Walker has been traded five times, with the most recent transaction sending him from Utah to Minnesota on Feb. 9 in a three-team deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook, D'Angelo Russell and Mike Conley.

On Sunday, the Timberwolves announced the signings of forwards Troy Brown Jr. and Leonard Miller and guard Shake Milton

--Field Level Media