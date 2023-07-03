Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Timberwolves sign F Anthony Edwards to max extension

By
Field Level Media
Jan 4, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) smiles following the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Target Center.
Image: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a massive extension Monday with star guard Anthony Edwards

His agents confirmed to ESPN that the five-year designated rookie maximum deal is worth up to $260 million.

"I'm humbled, appreciative and excited to remain in Minnesota as a part of this incredible Timberwolves organization," Edwards said in a statement. "It's amazing to see where hard work can take you.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Edwards made his first All-Star team in 2022-23 and averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 79 starts.

Edwards, who turns 22 in August, has averaged 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 223 games (206 starts) in his first three seasons.

Edwards is represented by Bill Duffy and Joe Branche of WME Sports.

He becomes the fourth player from the 2020 draft class to sign a five-year max extension, joining Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers), LaMelo Ball (Hornets) and Desmond Bane (Grizzlies).

--Field Level Media