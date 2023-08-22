Titans agree to terms with Michael Badgley, cut two other kickers

The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with Michael Badgley and released kickers Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff on Tuesday.

Badgley was released by the Detroit Lions on July 20, and was cut by the Washington Commanders on Monday.

Badgley, 28, kicked in one game with the Chicago Bears last season and 12 more with Detroit. He re-signed in March with the Lions, who also traded for Riley Patterson and signed fellow kicker John Parker Romo.

Badgley made 24 of 28 field-goal attempts and all 33 extra-point tries last season. He has converted 94 of 115 field-goal attempts and 155 of 160 extra-point tries in 60 games with the Los Angeles Chargers (2018-20), Indianapolis Colts (2021), Titans (2021), Bears (2022) and Lions (2022).

Badgley's time with Washington was short-lived after losing a training camp competition with Joey Slye.

The Titans open the season on the road against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 10.

—Field Level Media