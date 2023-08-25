Titans' defense dominates Pats in preseason finale

The Tennessee Titans' defense allowed just 79 total yards in a 23-7 victory over the New England Patriots on Friday in Nashville.

The game concluded the preseason for both teams.

Michael Dwumfour had two of the Titans' six sacks, and Tennessee recovered two fumbles by Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe.

The starting quarterbacks for the Titans, Ryan Tannehill, and the Patriots, Mac Jones, did not play.

Malik Willis played the whole game at QB for Tennessee (2-1), completing 15 of 20 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Titans running back Jacques Patrick gained 76 yards on 15 carries.

Zappe finished 8 of 15 for 57 yards for New England (1-2). Trace McSorley and Malik Cunningham combined to throw three passes, all of them incomplete.

—Field Level Media