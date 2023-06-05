Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Teair Tart signed his restricted free agent tender, his agents confirmed Monday

Tart, who will earn $4.304 million in 2023, agreed to the deal in time for the start of Monday's minicamp.

Tart, 26, started 16 games last season and recorded 34 tackles, seven quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks.

Undrafted in 2020, he has 55 tackles, seven passes defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery in 34 games (27 starts).

Agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha confirmed the signing.

--Field Level Media