Titans QB Will Levis questionable for Saturday's game vs. Vikings

Rookie quarterback Will Levis left Tennessee Titans practice early with an injury, coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday, and his status for Saturday's preseason game at the Minnesota Vikings is up in the air.

The Titans did not disclose the extent of the injury other than to say it was a lower-body issue. Vrabel said Levis headed to the locker room with trainers late in Thursday's practice.

The second-round pick (No. 33 overall) is battling Malik Willis for the No. 2 quarterback role behind starter Ryan Tannehill.

In the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears, Willis got the start and went 16-for-25 passing for 189 yards and an interception. Levis followed with a 9-of-14 performance for 85 yards and a pick.

Levis was a popular quarterback prospect coming out of Kentucky, with many analysts projecting him to be selected in the top 10. Instead, he slid out of the first round, allowing Tennessee to draft a player general manager Ran Carthon said they'd targeted.

In 24 games over the past two seasons at Kentucky, Levis racked up 5,233 passing yards with a 65.7 completion percentage, 43 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

—Field Level Media