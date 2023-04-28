Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Titans trade up to select QB Will Levis with 33rd overall pick

By
Field Level Media
Apr 27, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kentucky quarterback Will Levis walks the NFL Draft Red Carpet before the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis waited through the entire first round without hearing his name called.

The wait was much shorter during Friday's second round in Kansas City, Mo., as the Tennessee Titans traded up to grab Levis with the second pick of the night and 33rd selection overall

The Titans traded their second-round (41st overall) and third-round (No. 72) picks in this draft and a 2024 third-round selection to the Arizona Cardinals for the pick used on Levis and a third-round pick (81st overall)

Levis, 24, had consistency and turnover issues during the last two seasons while starting at Kentucky but his arm has impressed pro scouts and talent evaluators. Levis passed for 5,232 yards, 43 touchdowns and 23 interceptions for the Wildcats.

The Titans' decision to trade up comes one year after they selected Malik Willis of Liberty in the third round. Willis looked overmatched late last season when he was forced into action after Ryan Tannehill's ankle injury

Tannehill turns 35 in July.

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened the second round by picking Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., the son of former Pittsburgh star Joey Porter Sr.

--Field Level Media