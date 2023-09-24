Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) active vs. Browns

NFL

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) celebrates receiving a pass next to Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is listed as active for Sunday's game against the host Cleveland Browns.

This past week, Hopkins turned in a full practice on Wednesday, a limited session on Thursday and did not participate in practice on Friday as he deals with a nagging ankle injury.

Hopkins, 31, did not practice ahead of Week 2 due to the injury he sustained on the last offensive play for the Titans (1-1) in their 16-15 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 10. He then played last Sunday and had four catches for 40 yards in a 27-24 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

A three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Hopkins has 864 catches for 11,403 yards and 71 touchdowns in 147 games (all starts) with the Houston Texans (2013-19), Arizona Cardinals (2020-22) and Titans.

While Hopkins is active for the Titans, the team listed the following players as inactive: quarterback Will Levis, wide receiver Colton Dowell, cornerback Kindle Vildor, linebackers Caleb Murphy and Trevis Gipson, and offensive linemen Peter Skoronski and Jaelyn Duncan.

As for the Browns (1-1), they ruled out cornerback Greg Newsome II, safety Ronnie Hickman, center Luke Wypler, defensive end Isaiah McGuire, defensive tackle Siaki Ika and offensive tackle James Hudson III.

