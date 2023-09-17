Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) to play vs. Chargers

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is listed as active for Sunday's game against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers in Nashville, Tenn.

Hopkins did not practice all week due to the ankle injury he sustained on the last offensive play for the Titans in their 16-15 loss to the New Orleans Saints last Sunday.

Hopkins, 31, had seven catches for 65 yards in the season opener.

A three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Hopkins has 860 catches for 11,363 yards and 71 touchdowns in 146 games (all starts) with the Houston Texans (2013-19), Arizona Cardinals (2020-22) and Titans.

While Hopkins is active for the Titans, the team listed the following players as inactive: safety Amani Hooker, cornerback Kristian Fulton, guard Peter Skoronski, wide receiver Colton Dowell, linebackers Caleb Murphy and Trevis Gipson, and quarterback Will Levis.

As for the Chargers (0-1), they ruled out star running back Austin Ekeler on Saturday. On Sunday, Los Angeles listed linebackers Eric Kendricks, Chris Rumph and Daiyan Henley as well as offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes, defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and safety A.J. Finley as inactive.

—Field Level Media