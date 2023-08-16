NFL

Titans WR Treylon Burks (leg) carted off field

By
Field Level Media
Jul 29, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) stretches before the start of training camp.
Image: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans second-year wideout Treylon Burks was carted off the field after apparently sustaining a leg injury at practice on Wednesday.

Burks hauled in a deep touchdown catch from quarterback Ryan Tannehill but got up limping after going to the ground, according to beat reporters. He walked off with trainers holding his left knee before the cart came out.

Burks, 23, was comforted by teammates, including DeAndre Hopkins and Derrick Henry, as well as Titans general manager Ran Carthon.

The Titans are in Minnesota for joint practices this week ahead of their second preseason game against the Vikings on Saturday.

Burks caught 33 passes for 444 yards and a touchdown in 11 games (six starts) as a rookie in 2022. He is the Titans' WR2 behind Hopkins.

He was selected No. 18 overall by the Titans in the 2022 draft.

—Field Level Media