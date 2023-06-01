Tom Brady insists that he is staying retired this time.

"I'm certain I'm not playing again," the seven-time Super Bowl winner told Sports Illustrated on Thursday, responding to the latest rumors regarding a potential return to the league.

"So I've tried to make that clear, and I hate to continue to profess that because I've already told people that lots of times," Brady said.

Speculation surged following Monday's reports that Brady, 45, has finalized a deal to purchase a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

The three-time MVP quarterback said he already has plenty on his plate.

"I'm looking forward to my broadcasting job at Fox next year," Brady said. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders, and we're in the process of that along with the other different things that I'm a part of professionally and in my personal life. Just spending as much time with my kids as I can and seeing them grow up and support the different things that they have going on, and that's a very important job. And I take them all pretty seriously."

Brady's 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports begins in 2024.

He announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1 after 23 seasons.

Brady set NFL records for wins by a quarterback (251), Super Bowl wins, passing yards (89,214) and passing touchdowns (649) during his career with the New England Patriots (2000-19) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-22).

--Field Level Media