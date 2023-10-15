PGA

Tom Kim wins Shriners Children's Open for 2nd straight year

By
Field Level Media
Aug 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tom Kim plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club.
Aug 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tom Kim plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club.
Image: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Kim fended off Adam Hadwin to successfully defend his title at the Shriners Children's Open on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The 21-year-old from South Korea picked up his third career title, his 5-under 66 Sunday propelling him to 20-under 264 for the week at TPC Summerlin.

Kim made three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the back nine before saving three straight pars. Hadwin was the only player going who could catch him, but the Canadian put a ball in the water on the par-5 16th en route to a costly bogey before he birdied the 18th. He signed for a 67 and finished one stroke back.

Kim was successful in his first time attempting to defend a title. He could not play in last August's Wyndham Championship while nursing an ankle injury after winning his debut title there in 2022.

Eric Cole fired a bogey-free, 9-under 62 to shoot up into a tie for third at 18 under with Swede Alex Noren (65), J.T. Poston (66) and Canada's Taylor Pendrith (67).

—Field Level Media