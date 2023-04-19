Tommy Edman (5 RBIs) powers Cardinals past D-backs, 14-5

Tommy Edman drove in a career-high five runs and Nolan Gorman hit his first career grand slam to power the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks 14-5 Thursday

Edman hit a three-run homer and a two-run double as the Cardinals avoided a three-game sweep. Edman finished 3-for-4

Cardinals starting pitcher Jake Woodford (1-2) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk in five innings

Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (0-3) allowed seven runs on seven hits and four walks in four innings

Alek Thomas hit a two-run homer and Pavin Smith hit a solo shot for Arizona.

Arizona catcher Jose Herrera exited the game in the sixth inning after taking a foul ball off of his mask.

The Cardinals jumped on Bumgarner for a 3-0 first-inning lead

Edman and Carlson hit doubles to produce one run. After Nolan Arenado drew a one-out walk, Dylan Carlson led a double steal and scored on Herrera's throwing error. Willson Contreras followed with an RBI double.

Arizona countered in the second inning, when Smith walked and Thomas blasted his two-run homer to cut the lead to 3-2.

The Diamondbacks tied the game 3-3 in the third inning. Ketel Marte hit a single, Corbin Carroll followed with a ground-rule double, and Christian Walker lifted a sacrifice fly

St. Louis surged ahead 7-3 lead in its half of the inning. Contreras walked, Tyler O'Neill laced a double and Jordan Walker hit an RBI single. Two outs later, Edman smashed his three-run homer.

Smith's leadoff homer in the fourth inning cut the lead to 7-4.

The Cardinals expanded their lead to 10-4 in the fifth inning. Walker singled, Andrew Knizner walked, Edman belted his two-run triple and Carlson legged out an RBI infield single

Diamondbacks reliever Peter Solomon walked the bases loaded in the sixth inning and allowed Gorman's grand slam

Arizona cut its deficit to 14-5 in the eighth on a double by Geraldo Perdomo and Gabriel Moreno's RBI single. Moreno replaced Herrera at catcher.

--Field Level Media