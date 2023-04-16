Tommy Edman, Cardinals top Pirates in 10 innings

Tommy Edman delivered the game-winning RBI single as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 in 10 innings Sunday

Canaan Smith-Njigba's run-scoring groundout put the Pirates up 4-3 in the top of the 10th. In the bottom of the inning, Willson Contreras drew a walk and Nolan Gorman hit an RBI double to set up Edman's heroics

Advertisement

Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four batters and walked two. Drew VerHagen (1-0) earned the victory as the Cardinals gained a split in the four-game series

Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings. He struck out three and walked two. Wil Crowe (0-1) took the loss by allowing two runs (one earned) with two hits, two walks and one strikeout during the 10th

Advertisement

Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson exited the game with a right shin contusion after fouling a ball off his leg in the third inning

Ke'Bryan Hayes led off the game with a triple and scored on Bryan Reynolds' sacrifice fly to give the Pirates a quick 1-0 lead

Advertisement

The Cardinals tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning with a two-out rally. Paul Goldschmidt walked, Nolan Arenado lined a single to left field and Contreras hit an RBI infield single

The Pirates regained the lead 2-1 in the second inning. Jack Suwinski hit a single, Tucupita Marcano drew a walk and Austin Hedges lined an RBI single

Advertisement

The Cardinals loaded the bases with one out in the fourth inning, but Edman grounded into a double play

Pittsburgh extended its lead to 3-1 with an unearned run in the sixth. After Carlos Santana hit a leadoff single, Rodolfo Castro hit a two-out single and Marcano reached on a run-producing error.

Advertisement

Lars Nootbaar tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the inning with a two-run homer to right after Contreras doubled.

--Field Level Media