Top '26 QB recruit Julian Lewis commits to Trojans

Southern California received a commitment Tuesday from top Class of 2026 quarterback Julian Lewis.

A 6-foot-1, 195-pound sophomore at Georgia's Carrollton High School, Lewis also had offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, Florida State and many others.

Lewis is ranked No. 1 overall in the recruiting Class of 2026 by the 247 Sports composite after passing for 4,118 yards, 48 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as a freshman.

"The opportunity to play for Coach Riley is special," Lewis told ESPN. "His track record with quarterbacks speaks for itself. Their strength program, the academics and Los Angeles together make it a great fit for me and my future."

Lewis adds to Riley's track record for attracting elite signal-callers, including reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and 2023 five-star recruit Malachi Nelson.

—Field Level Media