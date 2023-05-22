Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Bobby Miller, the team's top pitching prospect according to MLB Pipeline, will make his major league debut Tuesday against the host Atlanta Braves

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed the plan before another top Dodgers prospect, righty Gavin Stone, made his second career start in Monday's series opener

Miller, 24, was already with the Dodgers to prepare for his debut

"He's got a ton of friends and family coming," Roberts said of Miller, a native of Elk Grove Village, Ill.

"He's got big stuff. I think we've all been looking forward to him making his Dodgers major league debut. He's excited and it's actually sort of fun that you get these two guys going back-to-back against a club like this.

The No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 draft, the flame-throwing Miller is 1-1 with a 5.65 ERA in four starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. In 14 1/3 innings, he has recorded 12 strikeouts.

With right-hander Dustin May (forearm) and left-hander Julio Urias (hamstring) on the injured list, along with two other starting candidates, righties Michael Grove and Ryan Pepiot, the Dodgers turned to the pair of rookies

Despite Miller's Triple-A stats, Roberts said he believes Miller is ready for The Show.

"I think the makeup is one thing and obviously the physicality, the stuff," Roberts said. "And he's pitched well recently. So I think with those kind of things, the time is now, given all the circumstances. We could try to put together a soft landing, but I think this is the right time for Bobby."

--Field Level Media