MLB

Top half of order powers Marlins past Mets

By
Field Level Media
Apr 9, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins third baseman Jean Segura (9) steals second base as the throw goes over New York Mets second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) allowing Segura to take third base during the eighth inning at Citi Field.
Image: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett Cooper and Bryan De La Cruz each hit a home run to spark a surge by the top half of the order Sunday for the Miami Marlins, who routed the host New York Mets 7-2

The top four batters in the Marlins' order -- Jazz Chisholm Jr., Cooper, Luis Arraez and De La Cruz -- combined to go 8-for-15 with seven RBIs and six runs scored as Miami salvaged the finale of the three-game series and improved to 2-5 against the Mets this season

Francisco Alvarez and Pete Alonso each had an RBI single for the Mets, who outscored the Marlins 31-13 in the first six games between the National League East rivals

The Marlins quickly took the lead in the first inning when Chisholm led off with a single against Carlos Carrasco (0-2), stole second as Carrasco struck out Cooper and then swiped third while Arraez worked a walk. De La Cruz followed with a three-run homer

The Mets scored a run in the second. Mark Canha led off with a single and Jeff McNeil doubled before Alvarez delivered an RBI single to right field

The Marlins chased Carrasco in the fifth. Jon Berti singled with one out, stole second and scored on Chisholm's single before Cooper homered to left

The Mets ended Marlins starter Braxton Garrett's afternoon in the bottom of the inning. With two outs, Alonso singled home Luis Guillorme, who had reached on a fielder's choice, before Canha doubled. Tanner Scott walked McNeil before getting Eduardo Escobar to ground into a forceout

The top of the Marlins' order produced an insurance run in the seventh when Cooper doubled with one out, went to third on a single by Arraez and scored on De La Cruz's sacrifice fly

Scott (1-1) tossed 1 1/3 hitless innings for the victory.

Carrasco, the losing pitcher, allowed six runs on six hits and three walks with one strikeout in 4 2/3 innings. Miami's Garrett gave up two runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings.

--Field Level Media