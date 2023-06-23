Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Top picks Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller meet in Summer League opener

By
Field Level Media
Oct 4, 2022; Henderson, NV, USA; NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson (0) scores a layup against Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the fourth quarter at The Dollar Loan Center.
Image: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama will play his first game with the San Antonio Spurs at NBA Summer League against No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets on July 7

Wembanyama also gets another close-up with No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson on July 9. Henderson, drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, and his G League Ignite team faced Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 twice in 2022.

NBA Summer League in Las Vegas runs from July 7-17 and includes all 30 NBA teams.

Wembanyama recently finished a full season in France on the FIBA circuit, but head coach Gregg Popovich said the plan was for the top pick to be with teammates throughout the summer schedule.

Miller, and All-American at Alabama, was selected No. 2 by the Hornets ahead of Henderson

--Field Level Media