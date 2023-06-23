Top picks Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller meet in Summer League opener

No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama will play his first game with the San Antonio Spurs at NBA Summer League against No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets on July 7

Wembanyama also gets another close-up with No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson on July 9. Henderson, drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, and his G League Ignite team faced Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 twice in 2022.

NBA Summer League in Las Vegas runs from July 7-17 and includes all 30 NBA teams.

Wembanyama recently finished a full season in France on the FIBA circuit, but head coach Gregg Popovich said the plan was for the top pick to be with teammates throughout the summer schedule.

Miller, and All-American at Alabama, was selected No. 2 by the Hornets ahead of Henderson

