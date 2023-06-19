Forward Connor Bedard, the projected top pick in the upcoming NHL draft, was named the inaugural winner of the IIHF Male Player of the Year award Monday.

"This is such a huge honour," Bedard said, per the International Ice Hockey Federation. "I'm not sure how to compare it to others I've received, but it's pretty incredible to receive this award with all the unbelievable players that have competed in the IIHF this season and the amazing players that were nominated for this award."

Advertisement

Bedard, 17, led Canada to the gold medal at the World Junior Championship with a tournament-best 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in January.

He swept the player of the year, top prospect and top scorer awards at the Canadian Hockey League awards earlier this month after recording 143 points (71 goals, 72 assists) in 52 games for the Regina Pats.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bedard, from North Vancouver, British Columbia, is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft taking place from June 28-29 in Nashville.

--Field Level Media