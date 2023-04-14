Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Top QBs among 17 prospects planning to attend draft in Kansas City

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 23, 2023; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Quarterback Bryce Young uses balls to help him loosen up during Pro Day at Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility on the campus of the University of Alabama. Ncaa Football University Of Alabama Pro Day
Mar 23, 2023; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Quarterback Bryce Young uses balls to help him loosen up during Pro Day at Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility on the campus of the University of Alabama. Ncaa Football University Of Alabama Pro Day
Image: Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quarterbacks Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson are among 17 prospects planning to attend the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Mo., on April 27.

Watch
Where is the money the NFL promised to Black-owned businesses? | The SEO Show
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
True All Stars of Terrible | Worst of the Week
Wednesday 5:47PM
Rob Riggle, Amin Joseph, Joshua Malina and more share NBA Finals predictions
Tuesday 4:44PM

Young and Stroud are widely expected to be the top two picks in the draft with the Carolina Panthers leading off the proceedings, followed by the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.

Advertisement

All three QBs and Kentucky's Will Levis are viewed as first-round picks and have visited both teams, we well as the Colts.

Alabama defensive end Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter also accepted invitations to attend the draft, as did top cornerback prospects Christian Gonzalez (Oregon), Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State) and Devon Witherspoon (Illinois).

Top Image
Tout Image
Up to 41% off
Samsung 990 Pro SSD Up to 41% Off

Samsung 990 Pro SSD Up to 41% Off

Expand your PS5 storage
This is the version with the built-in heatsink which requires nothing else to install into your PS5.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Running back Bijan Robinson (Texas), three wide receivers and yet another Crimson Tide product -- safety Brian Branch -- are also on the list of players scheduled to attend. The full list:

Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Will Anderson Jr., DE, Alabama

Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

Tyree Wilson, OLB, Texas Tech

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

--Field Level Media