Top QBs among 17 prospects planning to attend draft in Kansas City

Quarterbacks Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson are among 17 prospects planning to attend the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Mo., on April 27.
Young and Stroud are widely expected to be the top two picks in the draft with the Carolina Panthers leading off the proceedings, followed by the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.
All three QBs and Kentucky's Will Levis are viewed as first-round picks and have visited both teams, we well as the Colts.
Alabama defensive end Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter also accepted invitations to attend the draft, as did top cornerback prospects Christian Gonzalez (Oregon), Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State) and Devon Witherspoon (Illinois).
Running back Bijan Robinson (Texas), three wide receivers and yet another Crimson Tide product -- safety Brian Branch -- are also on the list of players scheduled to attend. The full list:
Jordan Addison, WR, USC
Will Anderson Jr., DE, Alabama
Brian Branch, S, Alabama
Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech
Tyree Wilson, OLB, Texas Tech
Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
--Field Level Media