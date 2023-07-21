Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NCAA

Top-ranked RB Taylor Tatum chooses Oklahoma over Southern Cal

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
University of Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks on the second day of NCAA college football Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
University of Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks on the second day of NCAA college football Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Image: Sara Diggins / USA TODAY NETWORK

Five-star recruit Taylor Tatum, the top-ranked running back in the Class of 2024, announced Friday his commitment to Oklahoma.

Watch
What MLB team needs to make a trade before the deadline? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Can Saquon get the New York Giants back into the playoffs? | Agree to Disagree
10 hours ago
Does AI render college classes obsolete? | Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda
10 hours ago

Tatum, from Longview, Texas, chose the Sooners and head coach Brent Venables over his other finalist, Southern Cal, and close to 40 offers including Power Five conference programs across the country

Advertisement

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Tatum is a five-star recruit, the No. 31 player in his class, the top running back and No. 9 overall in the state of Texas. In its own rankings, he's a four-star, No. 42 in the country, No. 1 at running back and No. 9 in Texas.

Listed at 5-foot-10 1/2 and 205 pounds, Tatum rushed for 1,891 yards and 33 touchdowns and caught three TD passes in his junior season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He also plans to play baseball at Oklahoma, as he is a standout at Longview High School.

"One of the main things was going to the SEC and being a big dog in football and baseball," Tatum said following his announcement, which was streamed online. "Growing up you see the LSUs, the (Texas) A&Ms, the Alabamas, the Georgias. I'm going to be part of the big dogs. Getting a chance to play baseball and football in the SEC is just something I couldn't deny."

Oklahoma will join the SEC ahead of the 2024-25 academic year.

Tatum visited Southern Cal on June 2 and Oklahoma on June 16.

--Field Level Media