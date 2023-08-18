Top seed Iga Swiatek takes down Wimbledon champ in Cincinnati

Tennis

Iga Swiatek of Poland, ranked number one, beat Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, 7-6(3), 6-1 during the quarterfinals of the Western &amp;amp; Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason Friday, August, 18, 2023.
Top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland eased past Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (3), 6-1 to reach her 10th semifinal of the year on Friday at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio.

They played a tightly contested first set, with the 10th-seeded Czech southpaw causing Swiatek problems with her serve. Swiatek lost serve twice in the opening set, but said she regained her footing just in time and never let off the gas.

"It's not easy to adjust to her spin," Swiatek said. "After the first set, I was determined to fight for every ball. I was more focused (in the second set) and knew what worked. I knew exactly how I should play."

Playing in her 12th quarterfinal in 13 events in 2023, Swiatek's win sets up a semifinal matchup against No. 7 seed Coco Gauff or Italian qualifier Jasmine Paolini. Paolini advanced to Friday's match when No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan retired due to injuries on Wednesday.

—Field Level Media