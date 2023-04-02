Trae Young, Hawks deal Mavs their 3rd straight loss

Trae Young scored 24 points and hit a pair of free throws with 1.8 seconds left in overtime to give the Atlanta Hawks a 132-130 win against the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Sunday

The Mavericks had a chance to win the game, but Luka Doncic missed a 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds remaining, and Dallas dropped its third straight gameand seventh in its last eight

Young was 8-for-8 from the line and had 12 assists for his 38th double-double of the season to help the Hawks (39-39) remain No. 8 in the Eastern Conference

The Mavericks had a chance to win the game with 1.2 seconds left in regulation, but Christian Wood missed the second of two free throws to leave Dallas one point behind. Dallas got the offensive rebound and called timeout with 0.4 seconds left

JaVale McGee was fouled on the inbounds play, missed the first free throw but made the second to send the game to overtime at 123-123.

Atlanta got 25 points from Dejounte Murray, 18 points and 10 rebounds from John Collins and 14 points and 11 boards from Clint Capela.

Kyrie Irving collected 41 points -- his most since joining the Mavericks (37-42). They also got 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists from Doncic and 18 points from Wood

Atlanta led by as many as nine points in the first half and took a 70-66 lead at intermission. The Hawks were 8-for-14 on 3-pointers in the half, including three from Bogdan Bogdanovic, who scored 13 in the half. Irving scored 20 and Doncic scored 16 in the half, including a 3-pointer at the horn to cut the lead to four points

The Hawks began to pull away in the third quarter thanks to a 14-2 run, when a 3-pointer by Saddiq Bey gave Atlanta a 15-point lead midway through the period. But Dallas outscored Atlanta 15-3 the rest of the way and cut the Hawks lead to 94-91 entering the final quarter

The Hawks scored 100-plus points in their 53rd consecutive game, matching a franchise record established in the 1969-70 season. Atlanta has failed to score 100 points only twice this season

--Field Level Media