Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Trae Young's clutch trey extends Hawks' series with Celtics

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 25, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey (41) goes between Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and guard Derrick White (9) during the second quarter of game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.
Apr 25, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey (41) goes between Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and guard Derrick White (9) during the second quarter of game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.
Image: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young's 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left capped a 38-point performance as the Atlanta Hawks stayed alive by rallying to beat the host Boston Celtics 119-117 on Tuesday in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series

Watch
Who took the worst low blow in the NBA Playoffs so far? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Rainn Wilson's NBA Finals prediction may be in trouble
8 hours ago
Embiid, Harden, and Brooks' VERY personal fouls in the NBA Playoffs | Andy Reacts
Yesterday

Young scored the final 14 points for Atlanta, which was playing without the league-suspended Dejounte Murray after he made contact with an official at the end of the previous game.

Advertisement

Boston now has a 3-2 lead in the series. Game 6 will be played Thursday in Atlanta.

Young added 13 assists and a pair of steals. John Collins contributed 22 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 18 to support Young.

Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer
46% Off
Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer

Banish grime
Amazon's Choice pressure washer has incredible reach and incredible power—with adjustable nozzles and a soap nozzle too.

Advertisement

Boston's Jaylen Brown (35 points) posted his second straight 30-plus-point game.

Jayson Tatum had 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Derrick White added 18 points for the Celtics

Advertisement

A 30-17 run over the last nine minutes of the first half and a rapid 7-0 run early in the fourth quarter seemingly put the Celtics in control, up 102-89 with nine minutes left. However, Boston was unable to close out the game, even after a Brown trey made it 109-96 with 6:10 left

The game featured 12 lead changes, including five in the final quarter alone, and 11 ties.

Advertisement

Young hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap an 12-0 Hawks run, tying the game at 111-111 with 2:42 left

A Robert Williams III putback following an Al Horford 3-point miss swung the score back the Celtics' way, but Young followed hitting a technical-foul free throw and two regular free throws to give the Hawks their first lead since 41-40

Advertisement

Williams slammed in a dunk after a jump ball to put the Celtics back up with 115-114 with 25.1 seconds left

Young and White traded pairs of free throws to make the score 117-116 Boston with 7.3 seconds left before Young's game-winning shot.

Advertisement

Tatum missed an attempted winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Hawks led 30-27 after shooting 6-for-11 from 3-point range in the first

Treys from Bogdanovic and Saddiq Bey helped Atlanta take a 39-34 lead early in the second.

Advertisement

Back-to-back Brown baskets tied the game at 41, and a 7-0 run fueled by Malcolm Brogdon and White made it 54-46 Boston with 4:57 left until halftime.

Young hit three of Atlanta's last four field goals in the first half to keep the Hawks within 66-58 entering the break

Advertisement

--Field Level Media